Status Yellow thunder warning in place for entire country from 4pm tomorrow

The Status Yellow warning will be in place countrywide. Source: Met Éireann

A STATUS YELLOW thunder warning has been issued by Met Éireann for the entire island of Ireland from tomorrow afternoon until Friday morning.

The forecaster issued the warning today and it will be in place for the whole country from 4pm on Thursday to 9am on Friday.

In the Republic, heavy thunderstorms are expected to develop tomorrow after 4pm continuing into the night. There will be some severe downpours, hail and spot flooding, Met Éireann said.

However, some parts of the country will remain dry as the thunderstorms will be localised.

In NI counties, many places will stay dry and experience little rainfall but thunderstorms may cause flooding and disruption in some parts.

Across the country today the weather is generally dry and will continue to brighten throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures range between 19 and 23 degrees. Tomorrow will start out bright and sunny, with showers breaking out in the afternoon ahead of the thunder warning.