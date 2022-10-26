Status Yellow thunderstorm warning in place for Dublin, Kildare, and Meath

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for counties Dublin, Kildare, and Meath.

The warning was issued today at around 3pm and is in place until 6pm.

The forecaster warns of further heavy showers with isolated thunderstorms and the chance of hail this afternoon.

Level: Yellow

Type: Thunderstorm

Further heavy showers with isolated thunderstorms & the chance of hail this afternoon Hazardous driving conditions with possible spot flooding

Affected Regions Dublin, Kildare, and Meath



Onset: Wed 26/10/2022 14:54

Expires: Wed 26/10/2022 18:00 pic.twitter.com/jfUOBfLjIP — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 26, 2022

Motorists are also advised to expect hazardous driving conditions, with possible spot flooding.

Elsewhere, a blustery afternoon is in store, with scattered showers but sunny spells breaking through between showers.

South to southwest winds will be moderate to fresh, but strong in coastal areas and especially along the west and northwest.

There will be highest daytime temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.