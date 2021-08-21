Status Yellow thunderstorm warning in effect for more than half of the country

A STATUS YELLOW thunderstorm warning is in effect for more than half of the country.

Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and all of Leinster are under a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning until 8pm this evening.

The warning was issued this morning and came into effect at noon.

Met Éireann is cautioning that “scattered heavy showers with localised thundery downpours will give a risk of spot flooding”.

In Northern Ireland, a Yellow rain warning is in place for all six counties from noon until the end of the day.

The UK Met Office says that “heavy rain, showers and isolated thunderstorms may cause some flooding and transport disruption”, but that “many places [are] missing the worst”.

Met Éireann also issued a blight advisory for Ireland earlier this week, which remains in effect.

“Weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will develop countrywide on Friday, and will continue over the weekend.”

The showers are expected to mostly die out this evening, with some mist and fog overnight.

Tomorrow should be drier with some sunny spells, especially in the east and northeast, and highest temperatures of 17 to 20 or 21 degrees Celsius.

Monday is forecast to be dry with sunny spells and “quite warm, with maximum temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees generally, a little lower on coasts, with light variable breezes”.

Throughout the week, Met Éireann forecasts warm and dry weather with temperatures reaching up to 24 degrees Celsius.