STATUS YELLOW WEATHER warnings are currently in place across much of the country, with more alerts to come into force later.

Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo are currently under a Status Yellow alert for snow and ice – this alert has been in place since 8pm last night and will remain in place until 9am this morning.

Met Éireann warns of scattered snow showers, as well as icy stretches.

And at 5am this morning, a Status Yellow warning for rainfall came into place for Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wicklow.

This alert will remain in place until 5pm this evening and Met Éireann advises that heavy downpours of rain may lead to spot flooding.

And at 6am this morning, all of Munster came under a Status Yellow alert for wind, with Met Éireann warning that strong and gusty winds may further damage structures and trees that have been weakened by Storm Éowyn.

A fallen tree and pole on Grove Park Drive in Dublin, pictured on Friday Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

This alert across Munster will remain in place until 12pm.

Then at 9am, Carlow, Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow will also come under a Status Yellow wind warning, which will remain in place until 3pm this afternoon.

There are more wind alerts to follow, with a Status Yellow warning in place across Donegal, Leitrim, Louth, Mayo, Meath ad Sligo from 11am to 6pm.

And then much later tonight, at 11pm, Cork, Kerry and Waterford will come under a Status Yellow wind alert, which will remain in place until 6am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, all of the North remains under a Status Yellow warning for snow and ice until 10am this morning, and at 10am, a Status Yellow wind warning will then take effect until 7pm this evening.

Storm Éowyn aftermath

The weather warnings come on the back of Storm Éowyn, the damage of which is still being assessed.

Met Éireann has warned that winds today could cause further damage already weakened structures and trees.

ESB said the scale of the damage to the electricity network due to Storm Éowyn was unprecedented and many remain without power.

As of 6pm yesterday, 402,000 premises were without an electricity supply.

At the peak of the outages, 768,000 homes, farms and businesses were left without power.

And yesterday morning, Uisce Éireann said around 217,000 people were without a water supply, and 300,000 more were at risk.

Minister for Housing James Browne has said that financial support will be made available to families and businesses and that government ministers will work together to see what supports are needed for those affected.

“Supports will be put in place,” he told RTÉ yesterday.

“What exactly they are will be assessed over the coming days and get them out as quickly as possible.”

He also urged people to exercise caution in the coming days while repair work continues, as a number of weather warnings remain in place.