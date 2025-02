STATUS YELLOW WIND and rain warnings have been issued for 15 counties tomorrow.

Met Éireann said there will be very strong and gusty southerly winds together with spells of heavy rain, potentially leading to difficult travel conditions, localised flooding, fallen trees and poor visibility.

A Yellow wind and rain warning will come into effect for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 2am tomorrow morning and remain in effect until 3pm that afternoon.

A separate Yellow wind warning will also be in place for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 3pm on Sunday until midnight.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Yellow wind warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. This will be in place from 3am to 3pm on Sunday.

Met Éireann said today will be bright and largely dry with good sunshine and some passing showers across the southwest, west and north, with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Tonight, rain will be heavy in the west and southwest with the possibility of spot flooding. The forecaster said it will become very windy, with southerly winds increasing to near gale force, reaching gale force on coasts.

Sunday morning will be wet and windy with very strong and gusty southerly winds and widespread rain, heavy in many areas with some spot flooding.

Rain will gradually clear eastwards through the afternoon with scattered blustery showers following, some heavy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees are expected.

Sunday night will see clear spells and scattered showers, which will be heaviest and most frequent in the west, with hail and isolated thunderstorms possible.

Monday will be fresh and blustery day with sunny spells and showers. Some showers will be heavy with hail and the possible isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach between 8 and 11 degrees, with moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds.