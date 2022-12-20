Gusts of up to 100km/hr expected in west with wind warning in place for two counties

IT’S GOING TO be a windy start to the day in some areas of the country with a weather warning in place for two counties.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Galway and Mayo is in place currently until 6am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has warned south to southwest winds will occasionally reach mean speeds of 50 to 60 km/hr and gusts of 90 to 100 km/hr.

Another Status Yellow wind warning will also come into effect from midnight tonight for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo. It will remain in place until 6am tomorrow as south to southwest winds will at times reach speeds of 50 to 65 km/hr, and gusts at 90 to 100 km/hr are expected.

Looking at the general forecast today, Met Éireann has said it will be a blustery and windy day with sunny spells and showers in most areas, many of them heavy with a possibility of hail.

The coastal areas of east Leinster and south Munster are forecast to be mainly dry.

Windy conditions will continue into tonight with further showers, heaviest and most frequent over Connacht and Ulster. Hail and isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Temperatures will drop as low as 1 degree.

Tomorrow is expected to see showers continue over Ulster and north Connacht, but it will be mainly dry further shout and bright and sunny spells.

Heading into the evening, rain is forecast to develop in the southwest and move up over Munster.

Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy over Leinster and Munster and there will be scattered showers further north.

The rain is expected to clear eastwards by Thursday morning, but some patches of mist or fog may develop.