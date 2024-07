PROMINENT ECONOMIST, academic and media contributor Stephen Kinsella is set to be appointed economics adviser to Taoiseach Simon Harris.

Kinsella is well known for his work as chief economics writer for Irish online business publication The Currency.

He is also a professor of economics at the University of Limerick where he has worked for 17 years.

In addition to his work with The Currency, Kinsella has also written for the Guardian, the New York Times and the Irish Independent.

The University of Limerick has confirmed that Kinsella will continue his work with the university but will take a break from journalism following his appointment.

Since becoming Taoiseach, Simon Harris has appointed a number of individuals who have worked as journalists or media contributors to adviser roles.

At the end of March, former-broadcaster Chris Donoghue, who left his role with Newstalk to work for Simon Coveney in 2017, was appointed Government Press Secretary by Simon Harris.

Following this, Ciara Phelan left her role as a political journalist and special correspondent with The Examiner to become Assistant Government Press Secretary.

The pair joined former Irish Times journalist Sarah Bardon among Harris’s most senior staff.