Dublin: 17 °C Monday 31 August, 2020
Dublin man whose son was murdered last year jailed for six years after threatening to kill his son's killer

Stephen Little’s son, Sean Little, was found shot dead beside a burning car on 21 May 2019.

By Paul Neilan Monday 31 Aug 2020, 1:02 PM
42 minutes ago
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

A DUBLIN MAN who was charged over the seizure of a firearm after the murder of his son last year has this morning been jailed for six years by the Special Criminal Court.

Stephen Little (47) told gardaí after his arrest that “had you given me another hour, I would have killed the bastard that killed him”.

Little of Kilbarron Avenue, Kilmore, Dublin 5, had pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a Grand Power G9 semi-automatic pistol at Lein Park, Harmonstown, Dublin 5, on 14 September 2019 and was today sentenced to six years by the non-jury court.

Little’s son, Sean Little (22), was found shot dead beside a burning car near Balbriggan off the M1 in Dublin on 21 May 2019. 

The non-jury court previously heard that, had Little not made these comments, the case against him would have been weaker and he may not have been charged.

Co-accused Edward McDonnell (56) of Waterside Apartments, New Ross, Co Wexford, was today sentenced to nine years for unlawful possession of the semi-automatic weapon at the same date and location. 

The two men were both remanded in custody before today’s hearing, exchanged a fist-bump before their sentencing. Both men had been originally charged with having the weapon with intent to endanger life.

The two were jailed for possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, an offence under Section 27A (1) of the Firearms Act. 

The court heard during the sentence hearing that gardaí recovered a loaded handgun under the passenger seat of an Audi car on the day before McDonnell was forcibly removed from the vehicle. Little had driven McDonnell to the scene.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Neilan

