#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 8 May 2021
Advertisement

Steve Aiken to resign as leader of Ulster Unionist Party

Aiken will remain in his post until a successor is chosen.

By Press Association Saturday 8 May 2021, 1:03 PM
17 minutes ago 1,827 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5431899
Image: Press Association
Image: Press Association

ULSTER UNIONIST PARTY leader Steve Aiken has announced his intention to resign from the position.

In a letter to party chairman Danny Kennedy, Aiken said he believed he had taken the party as far as he could.

“To achieve our goals, we now need new leadership,” he wrote.

Aiken said he will remain in politics and continue as a South Antrim MLA. He will also remain UUP leader until a successor is chosen.

“May I say what a privilege it has been to lead our party in these difficult and trying times,” Aiken wrote.

While leadership of a political party has many highs and lows, it has been my work with our elected representatives, in particular our MLA team, that has given me the greatest confidence for the future of our great party.
Aiken was elected unopposed in 2019. The Ulster Unionist Party holds 10 seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly and none of Northern Ireland’s 18 seats in the House of Commons.
With reporting by Céimin Burke

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie