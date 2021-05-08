Steve Aiken to resign as leader of Ulster Unionist Party

ULSTER UNIONIST PARTY leader Steve Aiken has announced his intention to resign from the position.

In a letter to party chairman Danny Kennedy, Aiken said he believed he had taken the party as far as he could.

“To achieve our goals, we now need new leadership,” he wrote.

Aiken said he will remain in politics and continue as a South Antrim MLA. He will also remain UUP leader until a successor is chosen.

“May I say what a privilege it has been to lead our party in these difficult and trying times,” Aiken wrote.

While leadership of a political party has many highs and lows, it has been my work with our elected representatives, in particular our MLA team, that has given me the greatest confidence for the future of our great party.

Aiken was elected unopposed in 2019. The Ulster Unionist Party holds 10 seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly and none of Northern Ireland’s 18 seats in the House of Commons.

With reporting by Céimin Burke