A WOMAN IN her 40s has been arrested in connection with the 2009 murder of Steven O’Meara.

The body of 26-year-old Stephen O’Meara was discovered in a shallow grave in a wooded area near Red Cross in Wicklow in December 2009.

Gardaí believe there was a group of male suspects present at the woods. Steven was fatally injured, shot and buried.

On August 8 2009, Steven was reported missing to gardaí by his partner. Gardaí began a missing person investigation, later upgraded to murder.

The woman was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of murder and is currently detained pursuant to Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a Garda Station in County Wexford.

The investigation into Steven’s murder is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer in Wexford Garda Station.

Two other men have been convicted for offences relating to this murder.

In 2012, Michael Dickenson of Darragh Park, Wicklow town, was jailed for life after being convicted of Steven’s murder. In 2013, Clement Byrne of Clonattin Village, Gorey, Co Wexford was sentenced to eight-years imprisonment for his role in Steven’s death.