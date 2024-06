CLIMATE CHANGE ACTIVISTS in England have sprayed orange powder paint on the standing stones of the prehistoric Stonehenge site. Two people have been arrested following the incident.

The substance sprayed on the stones was orange cornflour, according to the protesters.

Just Stop Oil, the group responsible for similar actions at museums and galleries, said their activists sprayed the orange paint on the megalithic structure to highlight their demand that the next UK government commit to “working with other governments to agree an equitable plan to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030″.

Video footage posted on social media showed two people wearing white shirts emblazoned with Just Stop Oil running up to the standing stones with canisters spraying paint.

“At around noon, we responded to a report that orange paint had been sprayed on some of the stones by two suspects,” a spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said.

“Officers attended the scene and arrested two people on suspicion of damaging the ancient monument. Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are working closely with English Heritage.”

One of the protesters, Rajan Naidu, 73, from Birmingham, said:

“The orange cornflour we used to create an eye-catching spectacle will soon wash away with the rain, but the urgent need for effective government action to mitigate the catastrophic consequences of the climate and ecological crisis will not.”

🚨 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil Spray Stonehenge Orange



🔥 2 people took action the day before Summer Solstice, demanding the incoming government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.



🧯 Help us take megalithic action — https://t.co/R20S8YQD1j pic.twitter.com/ufzO8ZiDWu — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 19, 2024

Members of the public were seen trying to prevent the protesters by dragging them away.

Several stones were covered in the substance before one protester stopped and sat cross legged on the grass while another was dragged away by a woman.

“The UK’s government in waiting has committed to enacting Just Stop Oil’s original demand of ‘no new oil and gas’. However, we all know this is not enough,” said a spokesperson for Just Stop Oil.

“Continuing to burn coal, oil and gas will result in the death of millions. We have to come together to defend humanity or we risk everything. That’s why Just Stop Oil is demanding that our next government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.”

One of the protesters was 21-year-old Niamh Lynch, a Student from Oxford, who said:

“Stonehenge at solstice is all about celebrating the natural world – but look at the state it’s in! We all have a right to live a life free from suffering, but continued burning of oil, coal and gas is leading to death and suffering on an unparalleled scale.”

With reporting from Press Association.