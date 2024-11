ALL BUT ONE weather warning has expired across Ireland following the impacts of Storm Bert over the weekend, as a status Yellow wind alert remains in place in Co Donegal until 8am.

Clean up got underway yesterday after major weather warnings were in place on Saturday across the country, with the storm impacting areas in the north and south most prominently.

Up to 60,000 homes lost power on Saturday and, as of yesterday evening, just a few thousand houses were yet to have their electricity restored by the ESB. Severe flooding was present in Killybegs, Co Donegal and Listowel, Co Kerry.

Many local authorities have now reopened roads as travel conditions have improved since Met Éireann on Friday warned drivers and other those moving around the country to do so with caution.

Localised flooding, fallen trees, debris and heavy wind was present in many areas over the weekend. Those in Donegal are today advised to be aware of loose objects, such as trees and other debris, which may have been displaced as a result of the storm.

Difficult travelling conditions may be experienced by some in the northern county this morning as well.

Sunshine and scattered showers, some heavy, with a chance of hail and thunderstorms near the north, west and southwest are expected today. Moderate, but occasionally gusty, wind from the southwest will continue.

The wind will be stronger in the north today. Storm Bert moves away today, easing some of the weather – with conditions becoming light to moderate after this evening.

A Cold weather system, which was over the country last week, has since been displaced by the storm, making for warming conditions with temperatures expected to reach between 7 and 10 degrees today.

Public transport is running relatively unaffected today, with some delays on the rail lines mainly due to mechanical issues. Some services were cancelled or very delayed over the weekend.

In the UK, the after effects of Storm Bert are still in place this morning as torrential downpours caused “devastating” flooding over the weekend. Hundreds were left underwater, roads were turned into rivers and winds of up to 131km/h were recorded.

The British Met Office’s rain warnings ended at midnight last night but strong winds and persist rain from high ground will reach rivers, which could disrupt clean-up efforts. More than 200 flood alerts remain in place for England and Wales.

Rain in the south-east of England will clear later this morning, but blustery showers could stick around for the north-west of the country.