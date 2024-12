TENS OF THOUSANDS of homes and businesses are without power this morning, following fierce winds and heavy rain caused by the arrival of Storm Darragh.

Highest gusts of 141 km/h were recorded at Mace Head in Galway last night, with gusts of 120 km/h and 115 km/h recorded in Clare and Cork.

According to Met Éireann, the country remains under an Orange weather warning, with very strong and gusty northwest winds forecast. The Orange warning will remain in place until 10am this morning, with a Yellow wind warning for the country staying in place until 3pm today.

A number of Status Red warnings for coastal counties were in effect last night, and expired this morning.

Advertisement

The weather service has warned people to be aware of fallen trees. damage to power lines, very difficult travelling conditions, structural damage and wave overtopping.

According to ESB Powercheck, tens of thousands of homes and businesses remain without power this morning. There have been numerous reports of fallen trees and debris on the roads.

Dublin Airport said that a number of aircraft were diverted to it overnight. A number of flights were cancelled this morning, while the airport says it is fully operational today.

More to follow…