ALL RAIL SERVICES have been suspended in Northern Ireland as a result of Storm Darragh, with multiple travel disruptions across the country.

Northern Ireland Railways tweeted this morning that due to poor weather conditions all rail services will be suspended until further notice. The rail service apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Storm Darragh swept across Ireland overnight, with hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power as a result. A Status Orange wind warning is in place for the country until 10am this morning.

The storm has disrupted regular travel services across rail, sea and air, and has resulted in multiple fallen trees and debris on roads across the country.

Local councils have warned of debris and fallen trees, and damaged electricity wires on multiple roads. A number of roads are closed as a result, with road users advised to check their route and updates before travelling.

Due to the level of trees down around the county and continuing high winds, we are asking that people only undertake essential travel today, especially in the North of the county. Many, many roads in the Gorey area are blocked and this will take time to clear. @SouthEastRadio… pic.twitter.com/t8AUFuAh33 — Wexford County Council (@wexfordcoco) December 7, 2024

Rail

According to Irish Rail, there are multiple delays across many of its services, with significant disruptions.

On the DART, the line from Howth Junction to Clontarf is closed, with crews working to remove a tree from overhead lines. All services to Belfast are terminating at Dundalk.

The 6:40am Sligo to Connolly service is stopped at Killucan as crews work to remove a tree on the line.

Early services to and from Heuston to Cork and Tralee are all delayed by upwards of 25 minutes.

Sea

A number of sailings have also been cancelled due to the weather.

Irish Ferries said that it’s 8:05am Dublin to Holyhead sailing had been cancelled this morning. The 2.10pm from Holyhead to Dublin has also been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the Irish Ferries sailing from Dublin to Cherbourg has been cancelled. Stena also cancelled the 8:15, 14.45 and 20.30 sailings from Dublin to Holyhead.

Sailings from Belfast and Rosslare have also been cancelled.

Air

Dublin Airport said that a number of aircraft were diverted to it overnight. A small number of flights were cancelled this morning, but the airport says it is fully operational today.

There have also been some flight cancellations are Cork Airport. Passengers travelling today are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.