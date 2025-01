STORM ÉOWYN HAS been officially named as the fifth storm of the season by the UK Met Office.

It resulted in a yellow wind warning across the North, but Met Éireann has so far only issued a weather advisory for the Republic.

Strong winds will affect many parts of the UK through Friday and into Saturday - Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/wiRXF3W5qV — Met Office (@metoffice) January 21, 2025

Met Éireann warns that on Thursday night and during Friday, a deepening Low-Pressure system is forecast to track close to Ireland.

In low pressure systems, air rises and blows in an anticlockwise direction, which causes clouds to form and can lead to rain and often results in unsettled weather.

Met Éireann added that very strong winds are likely across the country, with the “potential for damaging wind gusts and disruption in places”.

High seas and spells of heavy rain are also expected.

Met Éireann says it is “continuously monitoring the evolving situation and weather warnings will be issued as confidence in the forecast track and intensity of the Low-Pressure system improves”.

It has advised the public to check the Met Éireann website and app for updates to forecasts and warnings in the coming days.

This weather advisory is currently in place from Thursday morning to midnight Saturday.

Thursday morning is set to be wet with widespread rain that will clear to scattered showers and sunny spells in the afternoon with a chance of hail.

However, on Thursday night current indications suggest that it will turn very wet and windy, and that southerly winds will become very strong and gusty as rain spreads from the southwest and becomes widespread overnight.

Heavy rains could also turn to sleet or snow locally.

And while there is some uncertainty in the forecast for Friday, it is expected to be a very windy day with near gale force westerly winds developing, potentially reaching gale force in places.

The rain will clear to sunshine and showers through the day on Friday, some of which may turn wintry, with highest afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Further wintry showers are possible on Friday night, mainly over the north and west, but with drier and clearer conditions further east.

Southwest winds are expected to ease overnight into Saturday.

Met Éireann adds that the weather is expected to remain very unsettled at the weekend, with strong winds and the potential for further heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning across the North.

It said the winds will lead to disruption such as damage to buildings, power cuts and flying debris which could threaten lives.

The UK Met Office also said the winds will cause disruption to travel, with road, rail, airports and ferries likely to be affected.