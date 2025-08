A NUMBER OF weather warnings are to come into place across the country from the early hours of tomorrow morning as Storm Floris approaches.

The warnings are spread across the west and north of the country.

A Status Yellow wind warning has been put in place for counties Clare, Galway, Mayo, and Sligo from 2am until 1pm. Met Éireann has forecast very strong and blustery southwest winds, with some damaging gusts.

Road users travelling during the period of the warning have been urged to be aware of possible dangerous travelling conditions, fall trees, debris, and loose objects, as well as structural damage.

Outdoor events may be impacted, the weather forecaster said, and there may be power outages and wave overtopping.

Counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo are to be subject to a Status Yellow rain warning. This is also valid from 2am, but is due to lift at 10am.

Spells of heavy rain with a chance of thunder are expected, and difficult travelling conditions, lightning damage, and localised flooding is possible.

A wind warning has also been issued for Donegal, as well as Monaghan, Leitrim, and Cavan. This is valid from 4am to 4pm.

In the north, Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry are subject to status Yellow wind warnings. The storm is likely to bring a spell of “unseasonably strong and potentially disruptive winds” tomorrow.