Stormers 34

Munster 19

THE STORMERS EDGED a fierce forward battle in Cape Town on Saturday to claim an inaugural win against Munster.

Both teams came into this clash with a point to prove, having lost their respective matches in round four of the United Rugby Championship. Munster went down 26-12 to Leinster in Dublin, while the Stormers rounded off a disappointing tour to Europe with a 38-7 defeat to Edinburgh.

Advertisement

Back at the Cape Town Stadium for the first time this season, the Stormers signalled their intent to secure a morale-boosting, bonus-point victory – and ultimately their first win against Munster since the inception of the URC in 2021.

Munster, meanwhile, came away empty-handed after a performance that was littered with errors, particularly in the lineout where they won just eight of 14 on their own ball.

Read the full match report on The 42.