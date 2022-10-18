Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 18 October 2022
Advertisement

December Stormont election likely if executive not formed by end of next week

Chris Heaton-Harris said he cannot ‘see the space’ for emergency legislation to potentially avert a fresh poll

By Press Association Tuesday 18 Oct 2022, 4:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,301 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5896414
Parliament Buildings at Stormont
Image: PA
Parliament Buildings at Stormont
Parliament Buildings at Stormont
Image: PA

Updated 33 minutes ago

NORTHERN IRELAND SECRETARY Chris Heaton-Harris has restated his intention to call a Stormont Assembly if the executive is not reformed by 28 October.

Devolved government in the region has been in flux since the most recent election in May, and current legislation requires Heaton-Harris to call a fresh election if an executive is not formed by October 28.

Heaton-Harris said he “can’t see the space” for any emergency legislation to potentially avert the move.

Appearing at the UK House of Commons’ Northern Ireland Affairs committee today, Heaton-Harris said he had discussed the ongoing paralysis at Stormont with his Cabinet colleagues earlier that day.

“If we do not get a reformed executive by one minute past midnight on 28 October, I will be calling an election, that’s what the law requires me to do, and that is what I will be doing,” he told MPs.

When asked by Ian Paisley Jr if the election would have a six-week or seven-week campaign and potentially be held on the Feast Day of the Immaculate Conception, Heaton-Harris said:

I’m wary of any days that might have religious connotations. I would be naming the date very quickly after the 28th if I call an election.

He would not specify if a possible election would be on 8 December or 15 December but said Paisley was correct in thinking that the election would be “in that zone”.

On the need for an election, Heaton-Harris said:

“I know that lots of people really do not see or do not want that to happen but it is a legislative requirement.”

He added: “The best solution would be having an executive up and running, without a shadow of a doubt.

“If we come back and people choose not to go into positions … actually I think almost immediately the ministers fall away and it gives me a few tough decisions to make which I’d much rather not be taking but I’m fully cognisant of some of the issues that I’ve been reading about in the newspapers, being told about by real folk in real streets on real doorsteps that they’re facing.

Lots of things would be a lot easier if the executive were running and so my focus is trying to charm, beguile, coax everybody into that place, that they come back into the executive, and I’d like to think I will be successful, but if I’m not then I’m afraid it is an election.

The DUP is blocking the functioning of the powersharing institutions in Belfast as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol which has created barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The UK Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either through a negotiated compromise with the EU or domestic legislation to empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

May’s election saw the DUP lose three seats to fall to 25 while Sinn Féin remained at 27 seats and became the largest party in the power-sharing agreement for the first time.

With additional reporting by Jamie McCarron

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie