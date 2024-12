MET ÉIREANN HAS warned that further stormy and windy conditions are expected to hit Ireland tomorrow, as weather warnings have been issued in seven counties today.

A number of weather warnings will come into effect this afternoon, as Storm Darragh is set to pass near Ireland in the coming days.

A Yellow Wind Warning will come into effect from midday today in Kerry, followed by similar wind warnings in Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal from 1pm.

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Kerry ⚠️



Strong & very gusty west to northwest winds. 🌬️



Possible impacts:



Falling branches 🌿

Localised debris ⚠️

Difficult travelling conditions 🚗 🚴‍♀️



Valid: 12:00 to 18:00 05/12/24 ⏲️



View all warnings 👇https://t.co/lvQFgW8DsS pic.twitter.com/tnhOAibQjA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 5, 2024

Falling branches, localised debris and difficult travelling conditions are expected across the seven counties while the weather warnings remain in place.

Met Éireann has said that rain will be heavy in places today, and squally winds will spread eastward across Ireland. Temperatures today will range between eight and 13 degrees.

The national weather forecaster added that there is a possibility of some heavy rain and localised flooding on Friday.

On Friday evening, Met Éireann have said that there is the possibility of stormy conditions developing in the west and southwest.

No weather warnings have been issued for the next three days, but weather experts have warned that Storm Darragh may impact Ireland, and is likely to land over the weekend.

Weather warnings are already in place across the UK for the storm, as wind gusts of up to 125km/h have meant threats of large waves, power cuts and flying debris.