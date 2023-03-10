Advertisement

Friday 10 March 2023 Dublin: 1°C
Intel and Pfizer logos at the respective sites.
# Picket
Strike action by mechanical workers underway outside Intel and Pfizer sites
The picket is placed at an Intel site in Leixlip, Co Kildare and Pfizer in Grange Castle, Co Dublin.
2.0k
0
31 minutes ago

STRIKE ACTION IS underway by mechanical workers at an Intel site in Leixlip, Co Kildare and Pfizer in Grange Castle, Co Dublin.

It is part of action by mechanical workers at two engineering companies, H A O’Neil and Leo Lynch.

Mechanical workers have been there from 6am this morning and will remain until the close of business.

It follows what the Unite trade union labelled an “overwhelming vote for strike action” in pursuit of the restoration of a travel allowance of one hours pay that had previously been paid to employees.

HA O’Neil Ltd, a company that provides mechanical engineering services to industrial sites around the country, launched a High Court action this week aimed at preventing its workers who are members of the Unite trade union from taking industrial action.

In documents put before the court, the company also claimed that Unite’s decision to take action is in breach of a no strike clause contained in a Sectoral Employment Order (SEO) for companies, including H A O’Neil, that are members of the Construction Federations Mechanical Engineering and Building Services Contractors Association (MEBSCA).

HA O’Neil Ltd claimed the proposed industrial action, including the placing of pickets at sites where it conducts its business, are unlawful and that a valid trade dispute does not exist between it and the union.

The company also claimed that the Labour Court last year issued a recommendation that there was no reasonable basis to recommend concession of the union’s claims to have the travel allowance restored.

In a statement yesterday, Unite said it “fought off an attempt today by HA O’Neil Ltd to obtain an injunction restraining Unite members from taking industrial action”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The attempt to restrain our members from taking strike action was outrageous, and I am delighted that the High Court refused to grant the injunction sought by HA O’Neil.”

Graham added: “This dispute will escalate unless employers come to the table.”

-With additional reporting from Aodhan O’Faolain

Diarmuid Pepper
