#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Friday 30 April 2021
Advertisement

Holidays abroad and indoor pints could be possible in July, says Taoiseach

“We cannot stay disconnected forever. Ireland is a globalised country,” he said.

By Christina Finn Friday 30 Apr 2021, 11:39 AM
25 minutes ago 3,149 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5424875
Image: Shutterstock/Jag_cz
Image: Shutterstock/Jag_cz

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has indicated that holiday travel could  in late July or August if the risks associated with Covid-19 are low enough to allow it.

Speaking to Pat Kenny on Newstalk this morning, he said that in July or August international travel might be possible.

He said a clearer picture will emerge in the middle to the end of June, adding:

“So it’s possible in July, August, that travel will be possible, given the fact that vaccination would have happened all over Europe.”

He indicated travel might also be possible between the United States, as it is far more advanced in its vaccine programme than other countries.

“These are issues that we will have to make decisions on,” he said, stating that this will be done in conjunction with the other member states of the European Union.

He said Ireland will be “full participants” in the EU’s Digital Green Certificate. 

The certificate has been signed off on by the EU Commission to open up air travel again. Three options are contained in the cert – which can also be in paper form.

A person can show proof that they have been vaccinated; they can show proof of a negative PCR test; or they can show that they had Covid in the last couple of months.

Travel and aviation is an important issue overall for the country, he said, in terms of connectivity and economic development.

Related Reads

30.04.21 As restrictions are eased heading into summer, how is Ireland's vaccine rollout going?
29.04.21 At a glance: Everything you need to know about the reopening plan announced tonight

Speaking on RTÉ earlier this morning, he said the advice was certain for May and June that people should avoid all non-essential travel.

However, he said the situation would open up more in July if transmission rates were in keeping with predictions of them declining.

“We cannot stay disconnected forever. Ireland is a globalised country,” he said.

“We have to assess all the risks as we move forward. Travel resuming towards the latter half of July is a possibility,” he said.

Martin also told Newstalk this morning that he hopes it might be possible to have an indoor pint by late July, again depending on the extent of vaccination and case numbers.

Asked if fans could have an indoor pint and then go to the All Ireland final, which is due to be held in August, he said: “It’s a possibility. I do not want to be nailing my colours to the mast (but) by that time there will be a significant number of vaccinations.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Taoiseach also said that there had been disagreements between public health experts about the rile antigen testing should play in reopening society, but he said:

“I’m of a view we should press ahead with the antigen testing.”

Deaths, ICU and hospitalisations are the numbers the government are looking at as more important metrics than the daily case number now, Martin said, adding that is what they will be focusing on when looking at restrictions in future

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie