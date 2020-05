THIS WEEKEND, IT’S going to be very warm, indeed.

It means many of us can enjoy a (socially-distanced) chat or walk with friends.

At home, it’s certainly barbecue weather and a chance to dig out some of those old summer tunes.

Let’s see how you fare with this quiz on summer-themed songs.

Finish this Mungo Jerry line. "In the summertime, when the weather is..." Mungo Jerry/Youtube Fine Hot

Good High When did Don Henley release his classic hit Boys of Summer? Holger Hollermann/PA Images 1978 1982

1984 1987 The candle of pop group LFO burned briefly in the late 90s. They had a hit with the song Summer Girls. But what did LFO stand for? Luke Frank Owen Lyte Funkie Ones

Losers Fight On Light Fingered Oafs Which British band was singing about lazing on a Sunny Afternoon in the summertime back in the 1960s? PA Images The Animals The Zombies

The Yardbirds The Kinks Which of these lyrics from Summer Nights is incorrect? Grease/Youtube Tell Me More / Like Does He Have A Car Tell Me More / Could She Get Me A Friend

Tell Me More / Did She Put Up A Fight Tell Me More / Did He Show You His Scar When did Alice Cooper release the song School's Out? Joel Carrett/PA Images 1968 1972

1975 1979 Finish this lyric from a largely forgotten banger of a tune from The Corrs. "In the heat of summer sunshine... " David Jensen/PA Images I'll Come To You I Kiss You

I Miss You I Wear Appropriate Sun Screen Which band is behind 1999 hit Steal My Sunshine? Vevo/Youtube Ben Ken

Len Sen Which of these summer-themed songs starts with the line: "I got my red dress on tonight"? Cruel Summer - Bananarama Summertime Sadness - Lana Del Rey

Hot Fun In The Summertime - Sly and the Family Stone Long Hot Summer - Keith Urban Who quit and then who got married in the Bryan Adams song Summer of '69? Dominic Chan/PA Images Jimmy quit, Jason got married Johnny quit, Taylor got married

