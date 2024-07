IRELAND SHOULDN’T GIVE up on good weather this summer just yet, says Met Éireann forecaster Linda Hughes – but don’t hold your breath.

The monthly extended range forecast was published yesterday by the Irish Meteorological Service.

“Pressure will be a little bit higher than average in the middle of August,” Hughes said this morning, speaking to The Journal. “So we may see a little bit of an improvement in the middle of August, with a little bit more on the side of dry weather.”

She cautioned that there will still be rain and showers at times.

“The average temperatures for July are actually around 17 to 20 degrees, maximum daytime temperatures,” Hughes said. “We will see temperatures getting into the low 20s over the next week or so in some parts of the country, mainly in the east and south – we’re generally going to see the highest temperatures there.”

She said that although rainfall amounts have even “a little bit below” normal in parts of the south and east over the past week, it’s been wetter than expected for this time of year across the west and northwest of the country.

“So while it’s not exactly what people would like for summertime, conditions are actually around normal for the weather Ireland gets in July, I’m afraid,” she said.

She said that we still have another month left in the meteorological summer, and may see improvement in August or even September – but “for the short term, it’s not looking too likely”.

Mostly cloudy & humid #today with patchy rain & drizzle, along with mist & fog on hills & some coasts☁️☔️🌫️



A few bright spells are possible at times, mainly in the midlands & east🌤️



Highest temps of 16 to 21 C🌡️ in moderate southerly winds🍃



ℹ️https://t.co/sFyGizB5AS pic.twitter.com/kg1lw9SAsX — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 24, 2024

Loosely forecasting the weather for the upcoming month, Met Éireann said that in week one of the extended range forecast, which spans Monday 29 July to Sunday 4 August, the weather over Ireland will tend to be somewhat drier than normal with atmospheric pressure somewhat higher than normal.

Rainfall amounts currently look to be below average for this week, and temperatures will be around average for early August.

Week two, from Monday 5 August to Sunday 11 August will have average atmospheric pressure, temperature, and rainfall amounts. We can expect mixed conditions with some “decent dry periods and some rain or showers at times”, Met Éireann said.

For week three, atmospheric pressure will be slightly higher than average and rainfall amounts will be below average. So, there should be a reasonable amount of dry weather, but some rain is likely at times. Temperatures will continue to be around average.

Week four is very uncertain. Pressure, rainfall and temperature all look like being around average. This indicates that the weather will be mixed with dry periods and some rain or showers at times.