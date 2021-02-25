Woman (40s) due in court over €59,000 cannabis seizure in Dublin

A WOMAN IN her 40s is due to appear in court over the seizure of an estimated €59,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin yesterday.

The suspect was arrested after a large quantity of cannabis was seized at a property in Summerhill.

Gardaí carried out a search of the house as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in Dublin 1.

The woman was arrested at the scene detained at Kevin Street Garda Station. She was subsequently charged by gardaí in relation to the incident.

She is due to appear before the Criminals Courts of Justice this morning.