Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GOOD EVENING. HERE is a round up of today’s top stories.
#GREECE: One crew member of the Comoros-flagged ship that sank in gale-force winds off the Greek Aegean island of Lesbos was found dead during a major rescue operation, while 12 remain missing.
#ENGLAND: Former England, Barcelona and Tottenham manager Terry Venables has died at the age of 80.
#US: The US Navy’s Aircraft Mishap Board was investigating the flight data recorderof a large US navy plane that overshot a runway and ended up in the water near Honolulu, Hawaii this week.
Take a break from all the tough news, and watch this amazing goal:
WHAT A GOAL ALEJANDRO GARNACHO!!!! 🤯🤯🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/L9h1inY5rT— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 26, 2023
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site