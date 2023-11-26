Advertisement

Sunday 26 November 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Darragh Kane Isabelle Spillane with characters from Alchemy Arts getting into the Christmas Spirt and having fun at the festive entertainment and SOLAS on Emmet Place.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Emily Hand released, Sinn Féin support drops, and Tras Honan dies.
1 hour ago

GOOD EVENING. HERE is a round up of today’s top stories.

 IRELAND

DK26112023 SOLAS 001 Darragh Kane Isabelle Spillane with characters from Alchemy Arts getting into the Christmas Spirt and having fun at the festive entertainment and SOLAS on Emmet Place. Darragh Kane

  • It was announced that newborn babies will soon be tested for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) as part of the National Newborn Bloodspot Screening Programme, commonly known as the heel prick test.
  • Police in the North appealed for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run incident in Derry.
  • The death was announced of the former Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann Tras Honan at the age of 93.
  • An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar responded after the Irish ambassador to Israel was summoned by the Israeli foreign minister to be reprimanded over comments he over the release of Irish-Israeli hostage Emily Hand. 
  • Gardaí were investigating after a bus seat caught fire last night on Parnell Square East in Dublin city last night, while the bus was parked on the road.
  • Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said Justice Minister Helen McEntee should resign or the Taoiseach ‘should act’, and if not Sinn Féin will ‘consider all our options’ in relation to a motion of no confidence.
  • Business Post Red C poll revealed that Sinn Féin has fallen by three points in the last four weeks.
  • The father of nine-year-old Emily Hand, who was released last night after being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza for almost 50 days was reunited with is daughter.
  • It was revealed that a group of Ukrainian military officers have been training in Cork this week as part of a NATO partner country initiative.

WORLD

#GREECE: One crew member of the Comoros-flagged ship that sank in gale-force winds off the Greek Aegean island of Lesbos was found dead during a major rescue operation, while 12 remain missing.

#ENGLAND: Former England, Barcelona and Tottenham manager Terry Venables has died at the age of 80.

#US: The US Navy’s Aircraft Mishap Board was investigating the flight data recorderof a large US navy plane that overshot a runway and ended up in the water near Honolulu, Hawaii this week.

PARTING SHOT

Take a break from all the tough news, and watch this amazing goal:

