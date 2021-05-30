Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan criticised a large gathering in Dublin city centre last night after huge crowds gathered on South Great George’s Street, Exchequer Street and South William Street.
- Half of all adults in Ireland have received at least a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to HSE Chief Paul Reid.
- The government has set a new vaccination target, with 2.5 million people expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of July.
- There were 374 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland today, with 99 people in hospital being treated for the virus.
- Three streets in south Dublin city centre have seen traffic changes brought in from today to help facilitate more outdoor dining in the coming months.
- Protests in solidarity with Israel were held in Dublin this afternoon, outside the Israeli embassy.
- Four people were charged over the seizure of cannabis worth €900,000 in Limerick last Friday.
International
#ISRAELI OUST Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks set to be ousted as leader of the country, as opposition figures move closer to forming a new unity government.
#BORIS & CARRIE UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony in Westminster Cathedral yesterday evening.
#MIAMI Two people have died and over 20 have been injured in a mass shooting outside a banquet hall in Miami, Florida early this morning.
#CABLE CAR Three people who were arrested as part of an investigation into the deadly cable car disaster in Italy last week have been released.
Parting Shot
Your contributions will help us continue
