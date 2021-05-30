#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 30 May 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 30 May 2021, 7:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

spring-weather-may-30th-2021 David Walsh jumps into the Grand Canal in Dublin as temperatures rise Source: Niall Carson/PA

International

_118730326_8f752a76-5b99-42ff-9a0e-f986c069bea7 Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in the garden of No. 10 Downing Street after their wedding Source: Downing Street

#ISRAELI OUST Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks set to be ousted as leader of the country, as opposition figures move closer to forming a new unity government.

#BORIS & CARRIE UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony in Westminster Cathedral yesterday evening.

#MIAMI Two people have died and over 20 have been injured in a mass shooting outside a banquet hall in Miami, Florida early this morning.

#CABLE CAR Three people who were arrested as part of an investigation into the deadly cable car disaster in Italy last week have been released.

Parting Shot

On this weeks episode of The Explainer, host Sinéad O’Carroll speaks to Nick Charalambous, the managing director of Alpha Wealth and Ian Curran, business reporter with The Journal.

They take a deep dive into the world of cryptocurrency and examine not only how the technology works, but what impact it has on the economy and the environment.

If you’re a bit lost on the whole subject and you don’t know your Bitcoin from your Dogecoin, this weeks episode is the perfect place to start.

Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

