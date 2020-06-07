Phase Two starts tomorrow, Boris Johnson's plans to 'rebuild Britain' post-pandemic: Today's Covid-19 main points

IRELAND IS SET to enter its accelerated phase of re-opening the country tomorrow, when people are permitted to go anywhere in their own county and retail stores can welcome customers again.

Phase Two comes with the death toll in Ireland from Covid-19 now at 1,678 after a further nine deaths were confirmed last night.

The total number of cases now stands at 25,183 with only low double figures adding to this number each day in the past week.

Elsewhere, amid a rising death toll, Brazil’s government has said it won’t be publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections.

Critics say the move is an attempt to hide the true scale of virus in what is now the country second to only the USA in the number of confirmed cases.

A close associate of president Jair Bolsonaro said the current numbers are “fanciful or manipulated”.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

Boris Johnson is set to make a major speech to outline plans to “rebuild Britain” after the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s all systems go for the English Premier League after the latest round of testing all players and staff saw zero positive Covid-19 results.

Thousands of homeless people in Britain were given hotel rooms to protect them from coronavirus but as the outbreak slows, charities fear they could soon be back on the streets.

Brazil’s government has stopped publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections in an extraordinary move that critics call an attempt to hide the true toll of the disease in Latin America’s largest nation.

A further 749 people died in the US yesterday, bringing the death toll there to 109,791.