Dublin: 6°C Friday 16 October 2020
There'll be some autumn sunshine this weekend... but bring a brolly just in case

The weather will be unsettled heading into next week.

By Sean Murray Friday 16 Oct 2020, 8:37 AM
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE WEATHER FORECAST is a bit of a mixed bag with today and tomorrow set to be dry and bright, but Sunday will see outbreaks of persistent rain to set a tone of unsettled weather heading into next week.

Met Éireann said today will be largely dry with sunny spells and just isolated showers through the day.

Highest temperatures will reach 11 to 13 degrees with light to moderate easerly winds.

Tonight will see showers becoming more frequent in Ulster and north Leinster with a lot of clear weather elsewhere. Mist will thicken to fog by the morning. 

Tomorrow will be mainly dry with the best of the sunshine in the south-west in the morning.

Cloud will build in the east and north with isolated showers there through the afternoon.

Rain will then develop on the south-west coast later. 

Temperatures will remain similar today, with a maximum of 10 to 13 degrees. 

Sunday will be cloudier with rain or showers at times. The rain will turn persistent later in the day, particularly along southern coastal counties. 

Into next week, then, Monday will see outbreaks of rain which will be heavy and widespread throughout the country. 

Further outbreaks of rain overnight into Tuesday will bring a risk of spot flooding.

The weather is expected to continue to be unsettled through the week. 

