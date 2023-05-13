Advertisement

# Podcast
The Explainer: Why are supermarkets suddenly cutting the prices of milk, butter and bread?
We’re joined by Caitríona Morrissey, news editor with the Irish Farmers Journal. She gives us the background to these recent price drops and explains how cuts to ‘loss leaders’ might have little impact on your overall shopping basket.
52 minutes ago

WE’VE ALL NOTICED that we’re spending more and more on our weekly shop – and it’s hard to see when or if prices will start going down as the cost-of-living crisis drags on.

But in the past couple of weeks, a range of supermarkets announced some small price cuts – first it was milk, then butter, and now bread.

But why now? What changed?

This week on The Explainer, we’re joined by Caitríona Morrissey, news editor with the Irish Farmers Journal. She gives us the background to these recent price drops, and explains how cuts to ‘loss leaders’ might have little impact on your overall shopping basket.

We also delve into the impact that ‘price wars’ like this can have on farmers, whose margins are already squeezed, and how this brings into focus how heavily Ireland relies on imported goods.

This episode was created by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll and producer Nicky Ryan.

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
