SOME OF THE major nationwide supermarkets have said they will close their doors during the Status Red wind warning when Storm Éowyn strikes Ireland.

SuperValu, Lidl and Aldi have all said they will pull down the shutters for periods tomorrow, before reopening when the warning has lifted in each local area.

Several shoppers in Dublin and elsewhere around the country who visited main brand supermarkets around lunchtime reported that while shops were incredibly busy, the shelves were being re-stocked regularly.

One feature of the recent Storm Emma was the sight of empty shelves as customers tried to buy quantities of bread but the major supermarket brands stressed to The Journal that they are ready for the storm.

“Our teams have worked diligently to prepare for this weather event, and our stores are well stocked,” a statement from Aldi said.

What are the supermarkets saying?

A spokesperson for SuperValu said its closures will vary depending on locations, with the move being taken to “protect the health and safety” of staff and customers.

“We can confirm there will be changes to our opening hours to protect the health and safety of staff and customers,” a SuperValu spokesperson said.

“These will vary depending on local conditions, but will be limited and in line with guidance from Met Éireann.”

Dunnes Stores did not respond when contacted but signage has been erected in different outlets.

This includes Stephen’s Green Centre in Dublin where customers have been told that the branch will reopen at 1pm tomorrow.

Aldi’s stores will be closed during the Red Status warning in different counties and will “reopen only when it is deemed safe to do so”.

“The safety of our colleagues and customers remains our top priority. In light of the red weather warnings coming into effect overnight, all Aldi Ireland stores will remain closed and will reopen only when it is deemed safe to do so,” a spokesperson said for the company.”

It added that updates on store reopening will be shared via its social media accounts.

Lidl said its Ireland and Northern Ireland stores will close “in line with current guidance” from Met Éireann.

“It is planned that stores will reopen one hour after weather warnings have lifted in local areas, if safe to do so and guided by latest safety information,” a Lidl spokesperson said.

Reopening times will differ per county.

Tesco did not respond in time for publication.

Red alerts across Ireland

A Status Red wind warning will take effect at 6am for Dublin, Cavan, Monaghan, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Roscommon and Tipperary. It will lift at 6am.

The Status Red warning will be in place for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Kerry and Limerick from 2am until 10am.

A Status Red wind warning will be in place for Clare and Galway until 11am.

In the north-west, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo’s Status Red warning will lift an hour later at midday. Donegal will be under the warning from 7am to 2pm.

The UK Met Office has issued a Red Wind Warning for the entirety of Northern Ireland.