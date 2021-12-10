US Supreme Court allows abortion providers to challenge a near-total ban in Texas

THE US SUPREME Court has allowed abortion providers to pursue legal challenges to a near-total ban on abortions in Texas but let the restrictive law remain in effect for now.

A majority of the justices on the conservative-leaning court agreed that lawsuits filed by abortion providers against the Texas law should proceed in federal court.

The “Texas Heartbeat Act” bans abortion after six weeks and is the most restrictive law passed in the United States since abortion was made a constitutional right five decades ago.

The decision was taken as the issue of abortion in the US has again become a major judicial question.

In the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, the Supreme Court held that access to abortion is a constitutional right until the foetus is viable outside the womb, typically 22 to 24 weeks.

However, a recent law passed by the Republican-led legislature in Mississippi would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and makes no exception for rape or incest.

Las month, the Supreme Court heard arguments in this case and it is expected to publish a decision in June.

It is expected that the court will uphold Mississippi’s law.

© – AFP 2021 with reporting by Rónán Duffy