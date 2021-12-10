#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Friday 10 December 2021
Advertisement

US Supreme Court allows abortion providers to challenge a near-total ban in Texas

The decision was taken as the issue of abortion in the US has again become a major judicial question.

By AFP Friday 10 Dec 2021, 3:56 PM
40 minutes ago 1,670 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5626455
Demonstrators gather outside the United States Supreme Court.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Demonstrators gather outside the United States Supreme Court.
Demonstrators gather outside the United States Supreme Court.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE US SUPREME Court has allowed abortion providers to pursue legal challenges to a near-total ban on abortions in Texas but let the restrictive law remain in effect for now.

A majority of the justices on the conservative-leaning court agreed that lawsuits filed by abortion providers against the Texas law should proceed in federal court.

The “Texas Heartbeat Act” bans abortion after six weeks and is the most restrictive law passed in the United States since abortion was made a constitutional right five decades ago.

The decision was taken as the issue of abortion in the US has again become a major judicial question.

In the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, the Supreme Court held that access to abortion is a constitutional right until the foetus is viable outside the womb, typically 22 to 24 weeks.

However, a recent law passed by the Republican-led legislature in Mississippi would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and makes no exception for rape or incest. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Las month, the Supreme Court heard arguments in this case and it is expected to publish a decision in June. 

It is expected that the court will uphold Mississippi’s law.

© – AFP 2021 with reporting by Rónán Duffy

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie