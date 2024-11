A SURVEY BY unions and groups representing the emergency services and the military have said that 73% of respondents said they will have to find alternative employment because of Government pension policies.

The study commissioned by groups representing fire fighters, gardaí, prison officers and members of the Defence Forces is focused on the views of members who joined after 2013 when the Government changed pension entitlements in the wake of the economic crisis.

The survey of more than 3,000 members also found that more than 90% of respondents were concerned or very concerned by the impact of the pension changes.

92% said it would be a concern for them and their families when voting in the upcoming general election.

The Representative Association of Commissioned Officers General Secretary, Conor King, said his group have been campaigning for several years about the issue being a key problem for retention of military personnel.

“We have been telling the government for years that this is a serious problem and needs to be solved.

“The solution is simply a reinstatement of the supplementary pension facility, and we hope for the sake of retention across the uniformed services that the next government takes this on board,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Government increased the mandatory retirement ages for gardaí, prison officers and Defence Forces personnel.

SIPTU Organiser, Geoff McEvoy, said the members who joined after 2013 are looking at a “future of financial hardship for at least four years and possibly over ten years after they retire because they will get no support from the State”.

Advertisement

The SIPTU official said there was a previous scheme where they could get access to supplementary pensions but he said this was removed.

He said the groups representing the uniform services said that this is having a “disproportionate impact” on them as they must retire at a younger age than other sectors.

McEvoy added: “The demands of the Secure our Future Campaign for a fair pension for recent recruits have fallen on deaf ears so far. However, these members will be making their voices heard this election. 91% of members of uniformed services, regardless of when they joined, have said they will be voting on this issue on 29th November.”

Garda Representative Association President, Mark O’Meara, said that his group has identified a serious retention issue with people joining the force.

Prison Officers Association General Secretary, Karl Dalton, claimed that the refusal by the government showed “how little they understand these services and the people who work in them.”

As the election looms industrial unrest is simmering in the public sector.

Last week the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris warned gardaí not to comment on policy matters during the election cycle.

It followed comments by the GRA about the introduction of a new internal discipline regime.

In October retained firefighters, who are members of SIPTU, voted to reject Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) proposals aimed at resolving a long-running pay dispute.

Members voted 55% against the pay deal with 45% in favour. Retained firefighters are personnel who are on call in rural areas where there isn’t a full time fire station.