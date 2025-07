A MAN HAS been taken to hospital after an overnight assault on East Wall Road in Dublin.

The incident occurred at around 10pm yesterday evening.

A man in his 30s was taken to Mater Misericordiae Hospital for treatment shortly after.

His injuries were described as “non-life threatening”.

Gardaí have said that the man was injured in an assault, but sources believe the victim was stabbed.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.