Dublin: 15°C Saturday 20 August 2022
Man dies after shooting in Swedish shopping centre

Local police said they had arrested the suspected shooter.

By AFP Saturday 20 Aug 2022, 8:15 AM
1 hour ago 5,152 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5845027
Image: Johan Nilsson/TT/PA
Image: Johan Nilsson/TT/PA

A MAN WOUNDED in a shooting in a shopping centre in Sweden last night has died, police said, as a woman hurt in the same attack remained in hospital.

“The man has succumbed to his injuries,” police said in a statement, adding that the woman was receiving medical treatment.

Police earlier said they had arrested the suspected shooter in the incident in the southern city of Malmo.

They ruled out a possible “terrorist” motive and said the shooting appeared to be “an isolated incident connected to criminal groups”.

Local media quoted eyewitnesses as saying the suspect had shot indiscriminately into the crowd, but the police did not confirm this.

“We believe that the immediate danger is now over,” a police spokeswoman said.

In July, three people were killed in a shooting in a shopping mall in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, around 30 kilometres (18 miles) from Malmo.

© AFP 2022

