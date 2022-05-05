#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 5 May 2022
Advertisement

Swimming coach arrested as part of sexual exploitation investigation

The man, aged in his 30s, has since been released without charge.

By Jane Moore Thursday 5 May 2022, 11:19 AM
19 minutes ago 2,334 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5755405
Image: Shutterstock/nikkytok
Image: Shutterstock/nikkytok

A SWIMMING COACH has been arrested as part of an investigation into child sexual exploitation. 

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Tuesday and questioned at a Garda station in west Dublin under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been released without charge and a file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

A garda spokesperson confirmed to The Journal that the man was arrested on suspicion of alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.

“As this is an ongoing criminal investigation An Garda Síochána has no further comment,” the spokesperson added.

It’s also understood that Gardaí are investigating the possible use of at least one hidden camera in this case.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for Swim Ireland said that the matter was raised with its National Children’s Officer earlier this year, who, in line with procedures, then reported the matter to gardaí.

“The matter is now being investigated by the Gardaí, and a coach has been suspended,” the spokesperson said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“All relevant protocols are active, including informing and assisting relevant parties. Our priority is to offer appropriate support to those involved and to cooperate with the Garda investigation.

“As we understand it, this is not a matter that has previously been raised with the Gardaí and our National Children’s Officer continues to liaise closely with them.”

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie