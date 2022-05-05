Swimming coach arrested as part of sexual exploitation investigation

A SWIMMING COACH has been arrested as part of an investigation into child sexual exploitation.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Tuesday and questioned at a Garda station in west Dublin under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been released without charge and a file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A garda spokesperson confirmed to The Journal that the man was arrested on suspicion of alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.

“As this is an ongoing criminal investigation An Garda Síochána has no further comment,” the spokesperson added.

It’s also understood that Gardaí are investigating the possible use of at least one hidden camera in this case.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for Swim Ireland said that the matter was raised with its National Children’s Officer earlier this year, who, in line with procedures, then reported the matter to gardaí.

“The matter is now being investigated by the Gardaí, and a coach has been suspended,” the spokesperson said.

“All relevant protocols are active, including informing and assisting relevant parties. Our priority is to offer appropriate support to those involved and to cooperate with the Garda investigation.

“As we understand it, this is not a matter that has previously been raised with the Gardaí and our National Children’s Officer continues to liaise closely with them.”