SWIMMING FACILITIES ARE nowhere near meeting demand in Ireland, as waiting lists lengthen and the pandemic backlog lingers.

Sligo swimmer Mona McSharry’s bronze medal and Daniel Wiffen’s historic gold in Paris will surely make the pastime even more popular, but those involved in the sport in Ireland warn that the resources just aren’t there.

Caroline Patton, manager at Ballyshannon Leisure Centre in Co Donegal – where McSharry did much of her training over the years – says it’s common for people to drive long distances, even from other counties, for lessons, just like the Olympian did.

There is a lot of “up and coming” talent using the facilities, with some children “in before school in the morning, and twice a week in the evenings”.

“They be coming in half asleep, then they be coming out starving and ready for school.”

The centre is at capacity, meanwhile there are more than 250 people on a waiting list for lessons.

“It’s going to be even crazier now because [McSharry] is such an inspiration,” says Patton.

The amount of lessons means less space for public swimming. She said what’s really needed is another pool or a whole new centre, but at the moment neither seem possible.

Tina Kilbride, operations manager at Aura de Paul swimming pool in Dublin 7, says more people became interested in swimming during the pandemic, but at the same time lessons stopped.

There are now “hundreds” on the waiting list at Aura de Paul, while over 1300 people do lessons there every week.

There aren’t enough swimming pools.

She said that while Dublin City Council has multiple pools, Fingal has no council-run pools, putting further pressure on facilities in surrounding areas.

It’s not only young children getting lessons, but adults too.

“We’ve got a very low standard of swimming in Ireland in general,” Kilbride said.

Parents are “happy” to let children give it up after a while once they learn the basics.

“Swimming takes so long and with the lack of facilities, parents have kids in lessons a lot longer. They’re not getting the practice, because there’s nowhere to practice (between lessons).”

Advertisement

Many people end up returning to lessons when they’re older seeking to improve.

The solution, Kilbride says, is opening more pools and linking them to schools.

Thomas Byrne, Minister of State for the Department of Sport, says that councils are receiving funding but are not using it for swimming pools.

They come knocking on our doors looking for funding and when we give it, they should spend it.

“If I were to give a simple answer as to why there is no swim ming pool in Bandon, for example, it is because Cork County Council decided it is not a priority,” he said in a written response to a parliamentary question on the subject last month.

“Some of the major projects have not been developed by the local authorities that applied for the funding. There have been significant multimillions in funding, including in County Galway where there was a major swim ming pool plan, but it has not happened.

“We have awarded lots of money and we want to do more of that … We want to fund swim ming facilities. We acknowledge that there are gaps. There is a lot of work to do. Local authorities will have to take responsibility, as they used to.”

The government’s first National Swimming Strategy, which was approved in recent weeks, is set to be published in the coming days.

Staying afloat

Lessons are only getting more expensive, and Kilbride says it’s because pool expenses have risen dramatically in recent years.

Wages have risen steadily, as has the cost of chemicals needed to treat pools. Energy bills, she added, have become unpredictable at times.

“You were guessing and holding your breath.”

In Ballyshannon, green energy alternatives, such as solar panels and heat pumps, are being implemented to help tackle the “colossal” bills.

It’s become a struggle for centres to keep swimming accessible to the average person.

Many parents are cutting back on extracurriculars, and in some cases swimming has to go.

There has been an outpouring of pride in Ireland after its first Olympic wins, as everyone from the smallest swim clubs to President Michael D Higgins lauded the achievements.

Wiffen, after earning gold, will next compete in Heat 3 of the 1500m freestyle on Saturday, 3 August.

Last night, McSharry, who has one medal under her belt already, lost out on a spot in the final of the 200m Breaststroke.