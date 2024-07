SWINFORD LOCALS ARE “silent with shock” after a mother and her eight-year-old daughter died in a collision.

Their car collided with a lorry shortly before 6pm yesterday on the N26 at Callow between Foxford and Swinford.

Local councillor John Caulfield told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the area is “absolutely devastated”.

“Imagine that a young child starting off the summer holidays, with all the dreams of spending time with parents and grandparents and days out, all which are never to be again,” he said.

“It was like a cloud fell over the town, and so soon after we lost two people in Swinford in a house fire just a few months ago.”

He added that it’s a close-knit community that will no doubt rally around the bereaved.

A man in his 50s has also died after the car he was driving crashed into a roadside ditch in Co Westmeath yesterday evening.

So far this year, 96 people have died on Irish roads – 11 more than in the same period last year.

Caulfield said the increase in road deaths is “worrying”, but did not point to a trend in collisions.

“Conditions were quite good yesterday. I think [the crashes] are seen in isolation.”

The driver of the lorry in the Mayo crash was taken to hospital with injuries that are understood to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.