Dublin: 8°C Monday 26 October 2020
Two men due in court to face charges over Swords shooting

The shooting occurred at an industrial premises in January this year.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 26 Oct 2020, 8:12 AM
12 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

TWO MEN ARE due in court this morning to face charges over a shooting in Dublin earlier this year.

The shooting occurred at Killeek Lane in Swords on 17 January this year. The victims, both men aged in their late 30s, were sitting in a parked vehicle at an industrial premises when they were approached by a lone gunman.

The gunman discharged a number of shots into the vehicle, seriously injuring the men.

Shortly after the incident, two men in their early 30s were arrested and questioned by gardaí. They were later released without charge.

Gardaí have said the two men are due to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning to face charges in connection with this shooting.

