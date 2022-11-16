Cardio-vascular researcher Syabira Yusoff took the cake in this year's Bake Off final

SYABIRA YUSOFF HAS been crowned the 13th season winner of the Great British Bake Off.

The Malaysian-born cardio-vascular researcher saw off stiff competition from Abdul Rehman Sharif and Sandro Farmhouse in a dramatic finale airing on Channel 4 last night.

The episode saw the bakers take on a picnic-inspired signature bake, a tricky technical challenge and an edible sculpture ‘showstopper’.

Many fans have voiced discontent with both the standard and equity of the final online after both Syabira and Sandro’s technical bakes – a summer pudding bombe – collapsed when the pair ran into difficulty making vegetarian-friendly gelatin with minimal instruction.

However, Syabira’s orangutan showstopper and her impressive track record led to the three-time star baker taking top spot.

https://twitter.com/RyanJL/status/1592617436691386370

Family, friends and eliminated contestants gathered at the production site in Welford Park Estate in West Berkshire to congratulate the victor.

The show does not provide a cash prize, but the winner does receive a custom bake-off cake stand. Previous winners have also benefitted from cookbook and broadcasting deals.

For Syabira, the taste of victory was sweet.

She described the accolade as “the biggest achievement” of her life.

“All of the hard work, all of the trial and error – it’s all worth it,” she said.

“I’m very, very proud.”

https://twitter.com/BritishBakeOff/status/1592626224052178945

Syabira is the programme’s the first female winner in five years.

She joins a line of victors, including John Whaite and Nadiya Hussain, both of whom have remained in the public eye, with Whaite competing on Strictly Come Dancing and Hussain going on to host numerous culinary television shows.