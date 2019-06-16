The Explainer: How did a woman who died in Direct Provision come to be buried without ceremony?

LAST MONTH, A woman who died in Direct Provision was quietly buried by the State without ceremony.

Sylva Tukula, originally from South Africa, died in August 2018. All efforts by gardaí to find her next of kin, a process with included with assistance of Interpol, had been exhausted.

Friends and colleagues of Tukula had previously been told they would be notified of arrangements for her burial. This did not happen.

In this week’s episode of The Explainer, we examine the chain of events that led to this situation. We’re joined in studio by TheJournal.ie reporter Cónal Thomas, who broke many details of the story surrounding Tukula’s death last week, and Nick Henderson, CEO of the Irish Refugee Council, to discuss the timeline leading to the burial, the current scale of the Direct Provision system in Ireland, as well as how deaths are currently recorded in Ireland’s asylum system.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

