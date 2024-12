ISRAEL HAS DENIED reports that its tanks are advancing towards Damascus, insisting that Israeli forces remain stationed in a ‘buffer zone’ near the Israeli-Syrian border.

“The reports circulated by some media outlets claiming that the Israeli Defense Forces (military) are advancing towards or nearing Damascus are completely false,” military spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote on X.

“The IDF forces are stationed within the buffer zone and at defensive points near the border in order to protect Israel’s borders.”

Concerns are mounting about Israel’s actions in the aftermath of the toppling of the country’s longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad over the weekend.

A war monitor of the war in Syria has reported today that Israel has carried out more than 300 strikes this week, aimed at destroying the “most important military sites in Syria”.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has been able to document “around 310 strikes” carried out by “Israeli warplanes” since the announcement of the fall of Assad on Sunday morning, while journalists in the capital reported hearing loud explosions early this morning.

Advertisement

The UN special envoy for Syria on Tuesday called on Israel to halt its military movements and bombardments inside Syria, days after the fall of president Bashar al-Assad.

“We are continuing to see Israeli movements and bombardments into Syrian territory. This needs to stop. This is extremely important,” Geir Pedersen told reporters in Geneva.

Israel, which borders Syria, sent troops into a ‘buffer zone’ on the east of the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights after Assad’s fall, in what Foreign Minister Gideon Saar described as a “limited and temporary step” for “security reasons”.

“Israel destroyed the most important military sites in Syria, including Syrian airports and their warehouses, aircraft squadrons, radars, military signal stations, and many weapons and ammunition depots in various locations in most Syrian governorates,” the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in a statement today.

Near the port city of Latakia, Israel targeted an air defense facility and damaged Syrian naval ships as well as military warehouses.

Early Tuesday, AFP journalists heard loud explosions in the capital Damascus, hours after the strikes reported by the Observatory.

In and around Damascus, strikes targeted military installations, research centres and the electronic warfare administration.

– © AFP2024