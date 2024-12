THE SYRIAN ARMY says it has withdrawn from the central city of Hama after insurgents broke through its defences, in another setback for President Bashar Assad.

The announcement on Thursday came hours after opposition fighters said they had entered the city and were marching toward the centre.

The rebels, led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), stormed the city, and after fierce fighting claimed to have seized its prison and released inmates.

The army said it redeployed from Hama and took positions outside the city to protect the lives of civilians.

After a night of violent clashes, the rebels entered Hama “from several sides” and were engaged in street fighting with Assad’s forces, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

By early Thursday afternoon, Syria’s army admitted it had lost control of the strategically located city seen as crucial in its efforts to protect the capital and seat of power, Damascus.

The capture of Syria’s fourth largest city is another blow for Mr Assad days after insurgents captured much of Aleppo, the country’s largest city.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, which relies on a network of sources in Syria, says 727 people, including 111 civilians, have been killed in Syria since the violence erupted last week.

It marks the most intense fighting since 2020 in a country already ravaged by civil war, which erupted with the repression of pro-democracy protests in 2011.

Key to the rebels’ successes since the start of the offensive last week was the takeover of Aleppo, which in more than a decade of war had never entirely fallen out of government hands.

The head of HTS, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, on Wednesday visited Aleppo’s landmark citadel.

Jolani was seen waving to supporters from an open-top car as he visited the historic fortress, in images posted on the rebels’ Telegram channel.

While the advancing rebels found little resistance earlier in their offensive, the fighting around Hama has been especially fierce.

Assad ordered a 50-percent raise in career soldiers’ pay, state news agency SANA reported, as he seeks to bolster his forces for the counteroffensive.

Syrian armed forces were driven back by the rebels despite the government sending in “large military convoys”, according to the Observatory.

The monitor said the fighting on Wednesday was close to an area mainly populated by Alawites, followers of the same offshoot of Shiite Islam as the president.

- ‘Scorched-earth counteroffensive’ -

The rebels launched their offensive in northern Syria on November 27, the same day a ceasefire took effect in the war between Israel and Hezbollah in neighbouring Lebanon.

Both Hezbollah and Russia have been key backers of Assad’s government, but have been more recently mired in their own respective conflicts.

The United Nations on Wednesday said 115,000 people had been “newly displaced across Idlib and northern Aleppo” by the fighting.

Human Rights Watch warned the fighting “raises concerns that civilians face a real risk of serious abuses at the hands of opposition armed groups and the Syrian government”.

Until last week, the war in Syria had been mostly dormant for years, but analysts have said violence was bound to flare up as it was never truly resolved.

Spearheading the rebel alliance is HTS, which is rooted in Syria’s Al-Qaeda branch.

“HTS has had a lot of time and space and resources to organise itself and to prepare for this,” said analyst Sam Heller, of the US-based Century Foundation think tank.

How the fighting unfolds now “depends on whether the Syrian government can regain its footing”, Heller said.

“Opposition forces currently pushing south will likely get stuck somewhere in Syria’s centre, when they run into really motivated and intractable loyalist resistance,” he said.

“At that point, it will be a question of whether Damascus has the means to mount the type of scorched-earth counteroffensive I assume it would like to execute.”

With additional reporting from PA.

- © AFP 2024