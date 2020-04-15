The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #WHO: There’s been condemnation from Ireland and across the globe following Donald Trump’s move to suspend US funding from the World Health Organization.
2. #PATHWAY: The Fianna Fáil – Fine Gael policy framework has been circulated to members today, outlining what the parties will concentrate on in government.
3. #WAGE SUBSIDY: Changes to the government’s Covid-19 wage subsidy is to see an increase in the State’s contribution to affected lower-paid workers.
4. #REVERSAL: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has outlined the three recommended criteria needed to lift lockdown measures across EU member states.
5. #LONG TERM: Repeated periods of social distancing may be required over the next two years to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, Harvard scientists have said.
