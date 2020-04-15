This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 April, 2020
EU Commission boss says there are three criteria needed to lift coronavirus restrictions

The guidelines come as the number of coronavirus cases in the EU reach 1 million.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 11:02 AM
45 minutes ago 10,328 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5074724
Image: European Commission
Image: European Commission

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT Ursula von der Leyen has outlined the three recommended criteria needed to lift lockdown measures across EU member states.

It comes as Denmark opens some of its schools, and retailers in Italy reopen. 

Speaking this morning, von der Leyen said that announcing the criteria “is not a signal that containment measures can be lifted as of now”. Their recommendation is that lockdown measures should be lifted “gradually”, and that actions should be “continuously monitored”.

Here are the three recommended criteria:

  • There should be “sound epidemiological criterion” that shows a “significant decrease” in the spread of coronavirus over a period of time
  • There needs to be a reserve, or capacity, in healthcare system. This isn’t just intensive care capacity, but also capacity for patients with other acute diseases
  • Large scale testing needs to be possible to monitor the activity of the virus.

Von der Leyen said that member states needed to cooperate to tackle the virus properly.

By reopening shops on one side of the border, we will not want people moving from one member state to another member state, so [coordination is needed]. Good neighbours speak with each other.

On Monday, Health Minister Simon Harris outlined three similar criteria that lifting restrictions would be based on: ICU capacity, the reproduction rate of the virus, and the overall  rate of growth in Ireland.

“Being truthful,” he said, “social distancing is going to remain a very big part of life not just in Ireland but the world over, until we get to a vaccine or an effective treatment for the coronavirus.”

On the global fight against the new coronavirus, von der Leyen said today that she would host an online pledging conference on 4 May to come up with “innovative and equitable solutions” to funding research for a coronavirus vaccine.

“We all know the virus knows no borders”, and that accelerated work “on diagnostics, on treatments, and if we have a vaccine, how it is distributed” throughout countries was needed.

“This is our collective best shot of defeating the virus,” she said, adding that there was a “strong link” between a successful recovery from the health crisis and an economic recovery.

European Council President Charles Michel spoke about the lessons that needed to be learned from the pandemic: “How is it possible to be stronger after this crisis?”

The announcement was made as more than one million cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Europe, just over half the global total, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

With at least 1,003,284 cases, including 84,465 deaths, Europe is the worst hit continent.

Globally, 1,991,019 Covid-19 infections and 125,955 deaths have been registered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

- with reporting from AFP

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

