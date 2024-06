DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL is injecting €2.5 million into rejuvenating the Talbot Street area through maintenance works.

Works will take place on the street from 10 June, and should go on for 20 weeks.

A spokesperson for the council said that despite Talbot Street being home to many historic businesses and transport hubs including Connolly Station and Busáras, the area has faced “many challenges in recent years”.

The makeover is part of a 5 year council plan to carry out enhanced maintenance works on a number of streets in the city-centre including Cathal Brugha Street, North Earl Street and Parnell Square.

There are also plans to invest in increasing green space and planting trees around the Markets area, and for the Halston Street Park to be redeveloped.

Improvements are also to be made to Ormond Square and Parnell Street.

The improvements being made to Talbot Street will see footpaths and a section of the carriageway “renewed”, the public lighting on the street upgraded, and investment in street planting and landscaping.

The council said that there will be a shopfront improvement scheme, an events programme, and the provision of street art and feature lighting.

“There will be traffic management in place whilst the works are being carried out. Pedestrian access to residential houses/businesses will be maintained at all times but please note there will be some disruption to traffic flow during this period.

“Local vehicular access will be maintained during the works but may require a brief delay to cover works area while allowing access,” a Dublin City Council spokesperson said.