Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 11 August, 2020
Man (30s) arrested in connection with death of man in Tallaght released without charge

A man in his 50s received fatal injuries after being struck by a van on Tymon Road North in the early hours yesterday.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 10:18 AM
Gardaí at the scene of the incident yesterday.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Gardaí at the scene of the incident yesterday.
Gardaí at the scene of the incident yesterday.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A MAN (30s) WHO was arrested by gardaí in connection with a number of incidents that resulted in the death of a man (50s) in Dublin in the early hours yesterday has been released without charge.

Just after midnight yesterday, the man in his 50s received serious injuries after he was struck by a van which failed to remain at the scene on Tymon Road North in Tallaght. He was later pronounced dead in Tallaght Hospital. 

Gardaí had earlier received reports of shots fired at a residence in the area. 

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in respect of the man in his 30s who was arrested by gardaí in connection with the incidents.

Any witnesses to these incidents are still being urged to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly keen on information on a dark-coloured hatchback car that was seen leaving the area around the same time.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Tymon Road North area late on Sunday 9 August or the early hours of Monday 10 August are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

