Man (30s) arrested after attempted robbery at Tallaght service station

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating after an attempted robbery this evening in the Tallaght area.
The incident occurred at around 6pm at a service station in Castletymon.
Local sources told TheJournal.ie a man entered a premises allegedly armed with a screwdriver and was forced to flee on foot after the attempted robbery.
A suspect in his late 30s was later apprehended by gardaí near the scene.
He is being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
