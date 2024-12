TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has said “no stone should be left unturned” to ensure those responsible for Private Séan Rooney’s death are brought to justice.

This weekend marks the second anniversary of Private Rooney’s death while serving as a peacekeeper with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Pte Rooney, from Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal, was killed while driving an armoured jeep on UNIFIL peacekeeping duties in Lebanon on 14 December 2022.

The shooting happened near the town of Al-Aqbiya in the south of Lebanon, a stronghold of Hezbollah.

“No words can ease the pain of losing a loved one, particularly under such shocking and unacceptable circumstances, but I and the country stand united with Seán’s family in their grief,” said Martin.

He added that “Ireland remains deeply grateful for Seán’s service, courage and the commitment he showed and the legacy he leaves behind”.

Martin said that he is determined that “all of the facts and circumstances of the incident are fully established”.

“No stone should be left unturned to ensure those responsible are brought to justice,” said Martin.

Martin acknowledged that the “uncertainty” surrounding the progress of the various investigations is “very difficult and compounds the grief of Seán’s family”.

However, he added that “justice for Seán remains a priority for me and my Department and we are committed to doing everything we can to achieve this”.

“At every opportunity, I have stressed my unhappiness with the slow progress of the trial of those accused of Seán’s murder, and I have made that very clear to both Lebanese authorities, and to the UN,” said Martin.

He urged the UN to cooperate with the Inquest being conducted by the Dublin City Coroner, Dr Myra Cullinane.

In October, Cullinane told a brief sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court that she had not received a reply to date to a request she had sent to the UN on 6 August.

The UN Board of Inquiry Report into Private Rooney’s death was concluded in April 2023 and shared with the Irish Government.

However, this was done under strict criteria, including the UN’s insistence that it not be shared with third parties or made public in any form, either in whole or in part, and that the final report will not be published.

“Requests were made for the release of the report to the family of Pte. Rooney by the Irish authorities via diplomatic channels on a number of occasions since June 2023, including my own representations to the Secretary General of the United Nations during 2023 and 2024,” said Martin.

He added: “The Government and I will continue to press the UN via diplomatic channels regarding the release of the UN reports to the family.”

A spokesperson for the UN Secretary General yesterday told RTÉ that while the UN document continues to have tight restrictions around its information, some of its contents could be shared with the Rooney family.