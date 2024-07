TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has welcomed a statement made by Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, MP Hilary Benn providing “further detail” on how the British government will continue with its commitment to replace and repeal the Troubles Legacy Act.

“Having discussed this issue with Hilary Benn on his first day in office, I am glad to see the work of replacing the Legacy Act is in progress,” he said.

He added that he had been “very clear since day one” on the “grave issues” of the controversial act – particularly in the question of its compliance with the European Convention of Human Rights and the “failure to command the support of victims”.

The Labour government had previously announced that it would repeal and replace the legislative provision introduced by the previous Conservative government that offered a form of conditional immunity to perpetrators of crimes during the conflict.

Immunity was given to individuals who cooperated with a truth recover mechanism that was designed to provide bereaved families with answers about the circumstances of their loved ones’ deaths.

Martin welcomed Benn’s commitment to establishing legacy mechanisms, as well as his intention to reverse the current outlaw on new civil proceedings, and to propose measures to allow inquests previously halted to proceed.

“We owe it to victims, survivors and their loved ones to get this right,” he said.

“As we take this work forward, the needs of victims and the obligation to ensure a framework compatible with the European Convention of Human Rights, will remain central to this government’s approach.”