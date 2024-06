CABINET WILL TODAY consider joining a number of European military projects including ones for cyber defence and undersea cable security.

It is understood Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who is also Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs, will bring military capability proposals for two European Defence Agency (EDA) and two Permanent Structured Co-operation (PESCO) projects.

The PESCO projects are a logistics hub for Europe called NetLogsHubs and the other is the Critical Seabed Infrastructure Protection (CSIP) project.

The two EDA projects are a Defence Energy Managers’ Course, and Cyber Defence Exercises.

PESCO projects

PESCO is the framework where EU Member States cooperate on shared capability projects to enhance the operations of their respective Armed Forces.

Ireland has been participating in PESCO projects since getting Dáil approval in December 2017, and each one is entirely voluntary.

Sources have said the Network of Logistic Hubs in Europe and Support to Operations project would enhance the Irish Defence Forces’ logistical and operational deployment knowhow.

It is understood Martin will tell Cabinet the project will provide significant benefits, including the storage of equipment at participating Logistics Hubs in other countries.

The Critical Seabed Infrastructure Protection (CSIP) project comes after the National Risk Assessment identified threats to undersea cables as a key national level risk.

While there has been extensive reporting by The Journal regarding the issue this year’s document was the first time it was identified as a major threat to Irish security.

It is understood the CSIP project aims to enhance EU cooperation in monitoring, securing, and defending critical seabed infrastructure against various threats, including sabotage, terrorism, and espionage.

“This involves developing capabilities for surveillance, reconnaissance, and response in maritime environments, as well as fostering information sharing and coordination among participating countries,” a source said.

Ireland has been observing in this project since 2023, as previously reported in The Journal.

Both Government and Dáil approval is required for full participation in PESCO projects.

Following approval of the Government, the Tánaiste will introduce a motion to the Dáil Éireann seeking approval for Ireland’s participation in the above referenced projects.

If approval is granted for the two PESCO projects, Ireland will be a full participant in six of the 68 PESCO projects currently being developed.

Ireland currently has observer status on nineteen PESCO projects, including the two which it is now proposed we join as full participants.

EDA projects

The European Defence Agency was established in 2004 to help EU Members improve their defence capabilities.

Ireland has been a participating Member State in the Agency since it began – the State has extensive past participation in EDA projects over a period of twenty years.

The second EDA project Martin will propose today, the Defence Energy Managers Course, will provide training and education on energy management and sustainability for military installations.

The EDA project is designed to reduce exposure to volatile energy prices, and reduce risk associated with energy supply in the armed forces.

The Cyber Defence Exercises project will provide training for cyber defence experts and strengthen cooperation in Cyber Defence education, training and exercises.

Ireland already liaises with a NATO cyber security project based in Estonia with a Defence Forces officer based there.

Separately Martin will also ask Cabinet to approve the Irish Defence Forces participation in the International Security Presence in Kosovo (KFOR).

The Tánaiste will seek approval to continue deployment of up to thirteen military personnel to the UN authorised International Security Presence in Kosovo (KFOR) for a further year from June 2024.

Ireland has participated in KFOR since August 1999, which provides a safe and secure environment from citizens of Kosovo.

13 personnel are currently in KFOR HQ, and this will continue if Government approves.

Despite recent outbreaks of violence, the overall security situation in Kosovo remains stable – something continually monitored to ensure the safety of Irish Defence Forces personnel deployed with KFOR.